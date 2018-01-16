Police investigate stabbing in Dayton

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Police are investigating a stabbing in Dayton.

Someone called 911 just before 9 p.m. Monday to report a person bleeding in the street.

That call came from the 200 block of Alton Avenue, near Leonhard Street.

The caller told authorities someone was bleeding from the neck.

When officers arrived, they found the stabbing victim.

That person was taken to Miami Valley Hospital. Authorities didn’t release their condition.

2 NEWS is waiting to hear back from police about what led to the stabbing and if any arrests have been made.

