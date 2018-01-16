Police looking for armory break-in suspects

MIAMI TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WDTN) – Police say at least one weapon was taken from a local armory Monday morning.

Police are looking for the four suspects that entered the Miami Armory from surveillance video they received.

Officers were called to the 8940 block of Kingsridge Drive around 6:30 a.m. when the alarm went off in the building and officers said when they arrived at the scene the front window was smashed.

You can watch the surveillance video below that was posted on the Miami Armory Facebook Page:

Police are still investigating this case and if you have any information about this incident, you are encouraged to call the Miami Township Police Department at (937) 433-2301.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App for iPhone or Android. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter for all the latest news, weather and sports.