Public Works working to fill potholes

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The freezing weather combined with those brief warm-ups is the perfect recipe for potholes. The Department of Public Works says they’re aware it’s a problem and are working to fix the issue.

Public Works director Fred Stovall said he has crews on the road, consistently, to help make the roads a little smoother. But the frequent snow and freezing temperatures, aren’t helping.

“After this past weekend, I think if you drive around – you’re going to see quite a few potholes,” Stovall said.

“We had that warm weather, last week, and then we were in a freeze, and we’re going back into a freeze – so the potholes are very prevalent on the roadways today.”

Stovall explained: potholes form when water gets into the pavement, freezes and expands. Then water melts and contracts, leaving behind a void. The constant pressure from cars and trucks causes that void to cave in.

“We’re using what we call a cold patch material – you’ll hear that word a lot, and that’s basically what it is – some cold asphalt. It’s a temporary fix,” Stovall said.

He explained, with more repeated freezes and thaws on the way – not to mention all the salt and snow on the roads – they’ll have to wait until spring to fix the issue permanently… or at least until next winter.

“I clearly understand the frustration,” Stovall said. “I’m feeling that myself as I’m driving through experiencing the potholes.”

Stovall says if there are any potholes in your area, contact Public Works so they can send a crew out there to fill them in.