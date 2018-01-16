Semi-truck overturns during crash in Xenia

A truck driver escapes safely after his truck overturns from a crash. (WDTN Photo/Fred Taylor)

XENIA, Ohio (WDTN) – A truck driver may face a citation after his semi-truck flips during a crash in Xenia.

Dispatch confirmed the crash happened just before 7:30 p.m. Tuesday night. The Xenia Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol confirmed it happened on State Route 72 near Federal Road.

Initial reports say the driver lost control and overturned after hitting a ditch. The driver was trapped, but managed to escape safely. No one else was hurt from the crash.

Crews successfully cleared the scene around 11:00 p.m. Troopers say the driver will likely be cited.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

