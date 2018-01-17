Dayton City Commissioner to Premier Health: ‘Don’t leave us in the lurch’

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Premier Health’s announcement Good Samaritan Hospital is closing hits close to home for Dayton City Commissioner Jeffrey J. Mims, Jr. He was raised in this neighborhood and says for years the hospital served as a vital resource the community has come to depend on.

When it shuts down, Dayton Fire Chief Jeff Payne says it’ll have a major impact on response times and could mean a longer wait next time you call 911.

After 86 years, Good Samaritan Hospital is closing it’s doors.

“We are incredibly disappointed,” Dayton Mayor Nan Whaley said. “About the news of the closing.”

The announcement sent shockwaves throughout the city, touching those who know the area best, like, West Dayton native and Dayton City Commissioner Jeffrey Mims.

“We have citizens across this nation–especially in that neighborhood–who need to have medical services,” Commissioner Mims said. “My personal doctor’s office is in that particular location.”

Mims says the hospital has been an anchor in this West Dayton neighborhood for decades. It’s closure is sure to have an impact on first responders according to Dayton Fire Chief Jeff Payne.

“Now that we are going to have to transport further,” Dayton Fire Chief Jeff Payne said. “That’s going to stress that even a little bit more so we are going to have to be cognizant of that.”

Last year, Good Samaritan Hospital accepted 4,400 ambulance calls, compared to 13,000 calls at Miami Valley Hospital. While Chief Payne anticipates longer response times, he says it doesn’t compare to the 20 to 30 minutes for some rural communities.

“We can typically have you in an emergency room in any given run within five minutes,” Chief Payne said. “From the time we leave.”

Chief Payne along with other city leaders, like the Mayor and Commissioner Mims are just hoping Premier Health remains invested in the community.

“As we work to have good community,” Commissioner Mims said. “And corporate partners we have to make sure that those who do make the decision to leave or disinvest in the city that they don’t leave us in the lurch.”

Premier Health plans to re-purpose this land after they demolish the building. No word on if they plan to sell the land.

People 2 NEWS spoke with Wednesday night say they hope see possibly a grocery store or maybe a shopping center in the future.