Dayton Police looking for ‘suspiciously missing’ man last seen in December

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Police in Dayton are asking for help finding a man they say was last seen December 22, 2017.

Police say James Briscoe was last seen in the area of Sherman Street and Josie Street in east Dayton.

Briscoe was wearing a flannel shirt, blue hooded sweatshirt, and blue jeans. Mr. Briscoe is a white male, 5-feet, 8-inches tall and weighs 165 pounds with a medium build. He has light brown hair and blue eyes

According to police, Briscoe has mental health and substance abuse issues and was not taking medication. He has not reached out to communicate to anyone and has missed family functions that he would normally attend.

Police are calling Briscoe’s disappearance suspicious.

If you have seen James Briscoe or know where he might be, please call Detective Williams at 333-1264 or if you wish to remain anonymous, call Miami Valley Crime Stoppers at 222-STOP.

