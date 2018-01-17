Dunkin’ Donuts coming to Fairborn

FAIRBORN, Ohio (WDTN) — One of America’s most popular donut chains is coming to Fairborn.

Dunkin’ Donuts announced plans to open a location in the city in 2018.

The new location will be at 168 E. Dayton-Yellow Springs Road next to Handyman Ace Hardware.

The Fairborn Planning Board approved both the preliminary and final plat for establishment of the 2,200 square foot restaurant with a drive-through service.

The applicant, Patrick Gilligan of Gilligan Oil Co., stated his company has been in business over 25 years and owns a number of Dunkin’ Donuts as well as other restaurants in the Cincinnati, Dayton, and Columbus areas.
“We are excited about becoming a part of Fairborn,” stated Pat Gilligan, “We have enjoyed collaborating with staff.”

Dunkin’ Donuts has more than 11,500 restaurants in 40 countries worldwide with plans to open more locations with drive-throughs in the U.S.

An official opening date for the Fairborn location hasn’t been released.

