Fire damages Fairborn home

FAIRBORN, Ohio (WDTN) – Fire crews quickly put out a fire at a home in Fairborn Wednesday.

Fire officials say the got the call about the fire Wednesday afternoon in the 290 block of Marchmont Drive and everyone inside the home made it out safely.

Officials at the scene of the fire estimate the damage of the home to be around $50,000.

Officials are still investigating the cause of the fire.

