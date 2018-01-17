Flyers fall to St. Joseph’s on the road

PHILADELPHIA – Jalen Crutcher scored a career-high 23 points, but the Dayton Flyers fell to the Saint Joseph’s Hawks, 81-65.

Dayton had its two-game winning streak snapped and dropped to 9-9 overall and 3-3 in the Atlantic 10.

Darrell Davis added 11 points, while Josh Cunningham had 10 points for Dayton.

FIRST HALF

Saint Joseph’s pulled away in the first half with a 14-3 run and took a 34-23 lead with 4:45 to go.

The Flyers responded with a 6-0 run of its own, but the Hawks went into the locker room with a 42-30 advantage.

The Hawks shot 50 percent from the field in the opening 20 minutes and was 6 of 13 from beyond the arc.

SECOND HALF

The Hawks continued their strong offensive performance taking a 52-33 lead three and a half minutes into the second half.

SJU extended the lead to 69-49 with six minutes to play and cruised to the victory.

INSIDE THE NUMBERS

Dayton has lost nine straight at Saint Joseph’s. The last victory at Hagan Arena came on Jan. 29, 2000.

Crutcher’s 14 points in the first half was a season high.

Crutcher finished the game 8 of 13 from the field and 7 of 10 from beyond the arc.

The Flyers took 21 first half 3 pointers, also a season high.

Darrell Davis has scored in double figures in seven consecutive games.

Dayton is 9-0 when scoring 71 or more points this season, 0-9 when scoring 70 or below.

UD finished the game 13 of 38 from 3-point range (34 percent).

Jack Westerfield and Camron Greer each recorded their first career college points. Westerfield finished with five points, Greer had three.

UP NEXT

The Flyers return home to host the Rhode Island Rams on Saturday, Jan. 20 at 1 p.m. ET.