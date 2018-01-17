Groups provide WSU students with winter accessories

FAIRBORN, Ohio (WDTN) – Three groups at a local university are helping students on campus stay warm this winter.

Students picked up free scarves, hats and gloves provided by the Wright State University Service Knitting and Crocheting Circle, the Women’s Center and University Libraries.

Organizers encourage students to take what they need for this winter season.

The event started at noon Wednesday on the second floor of the Dunbar Library and it will be open while supplies last.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App for iPhone or Android. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter for all the latest news, weather and sports.