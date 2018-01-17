Local businesses concerned about hospital’s planned closure

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The announcement by Premier Health to close Good Samaritan Hospital has several businesses in the neighborhood concerned.

“We always get business from the hospital actually, a lot of business,” said Sam Makani, a manager at Happy’s Pizza, which is located across the street from Good Samaritan Hospital.

Makani said he was surprised to learn of the hospital’s plans to close. Workers and visitors to the hospital easily bring in at least $1,000 a week in sales, he added.

“We get a lot of traffic for the hospital,” Makani said. “And they’re shutting down; of course that means we’re going to lose a lot of business.”

“I served as mayor, and one of the aspects that we had was to try to strengthen our neighborhoods,” said Rep. Mike Turner. “And we did that by sort of looking to our anchor partners. Losing an anchor partner certainly has a bad impact.”

Congressman Turner said he’s also concerned about the economic ripple effect of the hospital’s closure on the surrounding neighborhood. But he said he’s optimistic about Premier’s promise to help repurpose the land.

“They’re going to still remain that partner,” Turner said. “Although Good Sam’s is closing, Premier is not leaving our community. And I know that they’ve made a commitment in the transition of this site.”

Much of the business at Happy’s Pizza comes from deliveries and customers living in the area, Makani said. But more than the money, Makani said he’s concerned for the people they serve.

“It’s really close to the neighborhoods around here,” he said. “So people have to travel far for the next hospital.”

According to officials with Premier Health, Good Samaritan Hospital is set to close by the end of the year.