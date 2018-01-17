Local food pantry director avoids fine and jail time despite warning from city

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – There’s new information in the zoning battle between a local food pantry and City of Dayton.

On Tuesday we told you that the City of Dayton did not want With God’s Grace to put on their weekly food drive. Wednesday they opened up their doors despite that warning.

“Waking up today was like not knowing. The unknown. Just having to be prepared for whatever happens. I just want to make sure my families were still going to be fed,” said Nicole Adkins, the Executive Director of With God’s Grace.

Adkins took a bit of a gamble Wednesday morning.

Just by opening the doors to the public and feeding them, Adkins faced the threat of fines upwards of $1,000 or even jail time.

“At 9:00am, I got a call from the zoning department. Letting me know that they want schedule a meeting on Friday afternoon.”

Adkins says that meeting has been rescheduled.

Adkins says in the phone call, an official from the zoning department said they wouldn’t take action Wednesday. That individual also said they were aware of the feedback from our story on Tuesday.

The main issue revolves around re-zoning the warehouse into a church or community center.

That’s a costly upgrade for a non-profit.

In an effort to get both sides of the story, 2 NEWS called the Dayton Zoning Department for a second time. We left a message.

Volunteers and patrons are worried about the future of With God’s Grace.

“Now they want to tear down what we have done for the community. I don’t think that’s right. Nan Whaley, if you see this. We need your help,” said Cheryl Arwood, a volunteer.

“This is my only option bud. With out this. I would starve,” said one patron.

“They should just leave it alone. Let her (Adkins) do what she has been doing,” said another patron.

