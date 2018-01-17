Miami Valley homeowners can receive free radon kits

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Homeowners in the Miami Valley can now get a free radon testing kit.

The Dayton & Montgomery County’s Regional Air Pollution Control Agency is partnering with the Ohio Department of Health is offering free radon testing kits to families in the area.

Radon is a colorless, odorless solid gas that can build up in homes and might increase the risk of lung cancer.

To know if you have radon in your home, experts say the only way to check is with a radon testing kit.

Homeowners who are interested in a free radon testing kit can click here.

For more information about radon, click here.