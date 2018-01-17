National weather strands travelers at Dayton Airport

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Frustrated travelers hunkered down at the Dayton International Airport Wednesday, waiting for news on flights out of town.

Shashank Kabra was originally scheduled on an 8:48 A.M. flight to Charlotte, heading from his business trip in Dayton to his home in Gainesville, Florida.

“I was just about to show my boarding pass to the TSA official and that’s when I got the notification that my flight was cancelled,” Kabra said.

Kabra’s was rescheduled on a later morning flight before that one was also cancelled.

He said, “They’ve put me on a third flight to Charlotte out of Dayton now, so we’ll see if that one leaves.”

At first the southerner welcomed a taste of winter weather during his trip to Dayton, but he said it was quickly growing tiresome.

“Seeing snow and everything is very exciting,” Kabra said. “On the flip side, it always causes travel issues.”

The Dayton flight boards showed issues for travelers to and from Charlotte, Atlanta, New York and Washington, D.C.

By noon on Wednesday, 9 departing flights and 7 arriving ones to or from those cities were cancelled or operating on delays.

Kabra’s backup option if his third flight was also cancelled was to rent a car, drive up to Columbus and hop on a plane heading to Miami.

“As long as I get home tonight, I don’t really mind how many flights I have to take,” he said.

