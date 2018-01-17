Police search for CVS robbery suspects in Union

UNION, Ohio (WDTN) — Police are looking for two people who robbed a drug store in Union.

Authorities say two men walked into the CVS Pharmacy in the 100 block of N. Main St. around 9 p.m. Monday.

The suspects went to the pharmacy desk, with one suspect giving the clerk a hand-written note saying the men were robbing the store.

The note said the suspects were armed. It also demanded multiple prescription drugs be placed in a bag.

Authorities say the note also told the clerk not to use the alarm or the suspects would shoot.

The pharmacy worker told police they did not see a firearm, but that the suspect kept reaching to his waist as though he had a weapon.

Both suspects left the CVS before the worker was able to get the drugs demanded in the note. The two men ran away, going west on to Sheets Street. There is no information about a possible suspect vehicle.

Union CVS Robbery View as list View as gallery Open Gallery Photo: Union Police Dept. Photo: Union Police Dept. Photo: Union Police Dept. Photo: Union Police Dept.

One of the suspects is described as a black male in his early 20s, wearing a grey zip-up hooded sweat shirt, dark pants, a black winter hat, a white latex glove on his left hand and a blue surgical mask.

The second suspect is also described as a black male in his early 20s, wearing a black hooded sweat shirt, dark pants, a black winter hat and a blue surgical mask.

Anyone with information about the attempted robbery is asked to call union police at 937-836-0912. Tips can also be called into Crimestoppers at 222-7867 (STOP).

Grab the FREE WDTN News App for iPhone or Android. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter for all the latest news, weather and sports.