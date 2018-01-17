Premier Health to close Good Samaritan Hospital

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Premier Health said Wednesday it will close Good Samaritan Hospital in Dayton.

The announcement came during a news conference held Wednesday morning.

Representatives of Premier Health said this decision was difficult but necessary. The health system is making the change as part of its strategic plan for the future.

Premier Health said it is not economically possible to operate two full-service facilities within five miles of each other.

As for the people who work there, Premier Health said it is their goal to offer every employee a position elsewhere in the system.

The Board of Directors for Premier Health have approved a “significant” donation to rehabilitate the site. The buildings will be demolished except for the parking garage and one health center, according to officials.

Ohio Representative Mike Turner released a statement in reaction to the announcement Wednesday.

“Like many in the community, I am deeply saddened by this news. I am mindful Premier Health is more than a corporate citizen but is a community leader. I look forward to working with them on their plans for the future at this site and their other hospital locations.”

