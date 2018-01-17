RTA adjusts current bus routes and times February 18

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Greater Dayton RTA is making changes to its bus routes and times starting February 18.

The RTA just released information about changing the times of bus routes and even eliminating some altogether.

READ MORE: RTA Board of Trustees to discuss possible adjustments to routes and fees

Below is the list of bus route changes and also time changes at bus stops:

Eliminated Routes: X1A, X1B, 40, 41 and 61.

RTA Connect service additions: The RTA Connect on Demand service will now encompass areas previously serviced by Routes X1A, X1B, 40 and 41. Maps of these new RTA Connect on Demand stops can be found at iriderta.org/RTAConnect.

Eliminated Saturday and Sunday service: Routes 23 and 60 will no longer have Saturday or Sunday service.

Eliminated Sunday service: Routes 11 and 22 will no longer have Sunday service.

Route 1: The weekday eastbound trip from Wright Stop Plaza at 4:21 has been eliminated. The westbound weekday trip from the Student Union to Wright Stop Plaza (WSP) at 4:57 a.m. has been eliminated and will now start at WSP at 5:18 a.m.

Route 4: The weekday eastbound trip from Gunther at Hoover to Wright Stop Plaza at 3:54 p.m. has been eliminated. A new weekday eastbound trip from Gunther at Hoover to WSP will be at 3:08 p.m.

Route 8: The time point that was previously Germantown at Edwin C. Moses on all service days in both directions will now be moved to the Mound St. at Germantown stop.

Route 9: Time adjusted by 1 to 3 minutes on multiple weekday trips in both directions between 5:30 a.m. and 6:30 p.m. Time adjusted by 1 to 2 minutes on multiple Saturday and Sunday trips in both directions between 5:30 a.m. and 6:30 p.m. The weekday southbound trip from Free Pike at Arlene to Germantown at Derby previously at 7:46 a.m. will now be at 6:46 a.m., and the return northbound trip from Germantown at Derby to Wright Stop Plaza previously at 8:50 a.m. will now be at 7:50 a.m.

Route 12: The weekday southbound trips from Wright Stop Plaza at 4:38 a.m. and Benson at Fairview at 5:36 a.m. have been eliminated. A weekday southbound trip from WSP at 5:56 a.m. has been added. The weekday northbound trips from WSP at 4:58 a.m. and Woodman Center to WSP at 5:22 a.m. have been eliminated. A weekday northbound trip from WSP at 5:49 a.m. has been added.

Route 16: The following departure times for weekday northbound trips have been changed: Main at Franklin from 5:08 a.m. to 5:06 a.m.; Costco at Feedwire from 7:33 a.m. to 7:31 a.m.; Wilmington at Smithville from 8:59 a.m. to 9:00 a.m. The weekday southbound trip time from Sheets/Montgomery changed from 5:53 a.m. to 5:51 a.m.

Route 18: The times of trips in both directions have been adjusted by 1 to 3 minutes between 6:00 a.m. and 6:30 p.m. on weekdays, and between 6:00 a.m. and 12:00 a.m. on Saturdays. The times of all Sunday trips in both directions are moved forward 1 minute between 6:00 a.m. and 1:00 a.m.

Route 19: The times of trips in both directions have been adjusted by 1 to 3 minutes between 6:00 a.m. and 6:00 p.m. on weekdays, and between 6:00 a.m. and 12:00 a.m. on Saturdays. The times of all Sunday trips in both directions are moved forward 1 minute between 6:00 a.m. and 1:00 a.m.

Route 22: All Sunday service has been eliminated. The weekday northbound trip from Main at Franklin at 4:14 a.m. and the return trip from Town Center at York Commons has been eliminated. The weekday northbound trip time from Main at Franklin changed from 5:24 a.m. to 5:22 a.m.

Route X5: All Saturday and Sunday northbound trips will now service Austin Landing. The Saturday southbound trip at 7:32 a.m. from 3rd Street at Perry will now begin at Wright Stop Plaza at 7:32 a.m. The Saturday southbound trip time from WSP changed from 8:35 a.m. to 8:31 a.m. Changed the Saturday northbound trips from the South Transit Center at 8:15 a.m. to 8:03 a.m. and 9:10 a.m. to 9:02 a.m. New Sunday southbound trips from WSP have been added at 7:50 p.m., 9:05 p.m. and 10:20 p.m. New Sunday northbound trips from the South Transit Center have been added at 8:32 p.m., 9:47 p.m. and 10:59 p.m. All departure times for Sunday northbound trips from the South Transit Center between 8:00 a.m. and 7:00 p.m. have been changed by 2 to 7 minutes.

Route 43: The weekday northbound trips from Wright Stop Plaza at 8:55 p.m. and from Northwest Transit Center at 6:16 p.m. have been eliminated. The weekday northbound trips from WSP at 6:00 a.m. and 6:50 a.m. no longer service Spectrum Brands and Dayton International Airport. The weekday northbound trip from WSP at 6:00 a.m. now services Peter’s Pike, N. Dixie and Crossroads Court at Falls Creek and the southbound return trips departs at 6:46 a.m. The weekday northbound trip from WSP at 6:20 a.m. now services Spectrum Brands and ends at Dayton Airport with the southbound return trip departing from Dayton Airport at 7:04 a.m. The weekday southbound trips from the Dayton Airport at 6:36 a.m. and 9:15 p.m., from Procter & Gamble at 6:51 p.m. and from Crossroads Court at Falls Creek at 7:16 a.m. have all been eliminated. All Saturday evening service after 7:30 p.m. has been eliminated. The departure time of the Saturday southbound trip from the Dayton Airport has been changed from 6:49 a.m. to 6:36 a.m. The Sunday northbound trips from WSP at 6:30 a.m., 10:50 a.m., 3:50 p.m. and 10:32 p.m. have been eliminated. Sunday southbound trips from the Dayton Airport at 7:01 a.m., 11:13 a.m., 4:13 p.m. and 11:00 p.m. have been eliminated.

LS Routes: Limited Service (LS) routes for P.L Dunbar and Thurgood Marshall high schools have been adjusted to match the bell times for the schools.

For more information about the changes in bus routes and fares, click here.