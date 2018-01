DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – This dash cam video from photojournalist Zack Lawler caught a meteor flying over Battle Creek, Michigan.

The American Meteor Society says it received hundreds of reports of a fireball Tuesday night over the state, including many in the Detroit area.

Some Michigan residents reported their homes shaking.

The U.S. Geological Service says it registered as a 2.0 magnitude earthquake in Michigan.