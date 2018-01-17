WATCH: Patients, residents react to Good Sam closing

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Wednesday started as just a regular day for most Good Sam patients and nearby residents.

Azia and Zaria Phifer were about to leave, when 2 NEWS told them Good Sam will close their doors by the end of the year.

“It’s an inconvenience. Especially for people around here that probably don’t have transportation. It’s going to be a big issue,” said Azia.

“People are not going to get the opportunity to see how good this hospital is. They have good customer service and everything,” said Zaria.

Arlyn Tillman lives down the street from the ER.

Miami Valley Hospital, also owned by Premier is about 5 miles away.

“I think it’s inconvenient. When we have the tools right here in the neighborhood to do the same thing they do at Miami Valley,” said Tillman.

Tillman thinks other hospitals are already crowded and believes this will hurt her community.

“Now what? another empty building. Another eye-sore? We could have been a little better prepared. That way we could have meetings with the community as well,” said Tillman.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App for iPhone or Android. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter for all the latest news, weather and sports.