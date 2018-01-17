Woman suffers serious injuries in Piqua crash

PIQUA, Ohio (WDTN) — A woman was seriously hurt in a single-car crash in Piqua Wednesday morning.

The Miami County Sheriff’s Office says the crash happened just after 8:00 a.m. Wednesday in the 2100 block of Echo Lake Drive near the Echo Lake Municipal Golf Course.

Piqua Police are trying to learn why the woman’s car left the road and slammed into a tree. Police say they found the woman stuck in the windshield of her vehicle when they arrived at the scene.

Careflight was called to the scene but police said the woman could not be flown to a hospital due to a head injury.

She was taken to Upper Valley Medical Center, where a crew was expected to transfer her to Miami Valley Hospital.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

