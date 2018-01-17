WPAFB to hold base-wide exercises January

WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, Ohio (WDTN) – There could be more traffic than usual around Wright-Patterson Air Force Base starting Monday, January 29.

The Wright-Patterson Air Force Base will have its base-wide exercises for the year between January 29 to February 5.

In a press release from the base, it says residents might hear and see emergency vehicles more than usual because of the exercises that will take place and there could be more traffic than normal near the base.

