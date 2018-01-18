2 police officers shot in Harrisburg, PA

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) The Dauphin County district attorney has confirmed that multiple law enforcement officers have been transported to the hospital after a shooting.

District Attorney Fran Chardo did not confirm the severity of the injuries.

Dozens of police crews and emergency personnel are at 18th and Mulberry Streets in Harrisburg.

Police said the suspect is at the home.

Neighbors reported hearing dozens of shots fired Thursday morning.

The NBC station in Harrisburg, WGAL, reports two officers were shot.

