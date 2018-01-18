5 people killed, 1 injured in helicopter crash near Raton

RATON, NM (KRQE) – New Mexico State Police say five people have died and one person is severely injured.

NMSP says they responded to a call from the pilot around 6:00 p.m about a downed helicopter near Raton.

Six people were reported aboard the helicopter, which crashed about 15 miles east of the Raton Municipal Airport.

The National Transportation Safety Board will be in charge of the investigation.

The FFA is heading to investigate the cause of the crash.

