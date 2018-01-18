Bowling for Babies rolls out January 27

BEAVERCREEK, Ohio (WDTN) – A bowling outing in January could help out some residents in Greene County.

The Friends of Greene County Public Health is hosting a “Bowling for Babies” event at Beaver-Vu Bowl to raise money for the health program for this age group in the county.

Local businesses and families are encouraged to attend and sign up a team of six for the event. If your group has less then six people, organizers say you could be put with another group.

If you register before January 24, it will be $20 per person and it will be $15 for kids but after that date it will be $25 for adults. There are also group rates for teams of 10 or more as well.

For more information on the special group rate or to register, contact Laurie Fox at 937-475-2804, email her at gcchdpio@gmail.com or visit the Facebook event page for a registration form.

The event will be on Saturday, January 27.