Coroner called to possible pedestrian strike in Trotwood

TROTWOOD, Ohio (WDTN) — The Montgomery County Coroner was called to the scene of a possible pedestrian strike in Trotwood.

Officers responded to the 3600 block of Hermosa Drive near Free Pike at 2 a.m. Thursday on reports of a person down.

Several units responded to the scene.

Police shut down Free Pike at Denlinger Road to conduct the investigation.

Authorities haven’t released any other information yet.

2 NEWS has a crew at the scene and will provide updates as they become available on air and online as the story develops.

