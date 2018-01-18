Crash involving several vehicles slows traffic on I-75 in Dayton

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A crash involving at least three vehicles slowed traffic on I-75 in Dayton Thursday morning.

Authorities say the crash happened just before 6:30 a.m. Thursday on I-75 southbound.

The crash closed the right lane and the shoulder north of Stanley Ave. and south of Wagner Road Road.

Authorities say no one was hurt in the crash.

The crash is under investigation.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App for iPhone or Android. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter for all the latest news, weather and sports.