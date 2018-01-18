Dayton man found guilty in murder case

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A Dayton has been found guilty in a shooting that killed one man in May 2017.

Montgomery County Prosecuting Attorney Mat Heck, Jr. said Thursday Michael J. Wood, Jr., 19, of Dayton, was found guilty in the shooting death of 41‐year‐old Elroy Facey on Hoover Avenue on May 3, 2017.

READ MORE: Victim ID’d following deadly car shooting in Dayton

READ MORE: Dayton man arraigned on murder charges

Wood and a juvenile co‐defendant, 17‐year‐old Elexus Dawkins, planned to rob the victim. Dawkins was performing a sex act on Facey inside a car when the adult defendant shot the victim. Facey attempted to run away, but the Wood chased the victim and shot him a second time. The deceased body of Facey was located by first responders.

Woods was indicted by the Montgomery County Grand Jury. A motion to transfer Dawkins was filed, which was granted by the court. Dawkins was then indicted by the Grand Jury.

Dawkins was found guilty of murder in October and sentenced to 15 years‐to‐life in prison for her actions.

READ MORE: Teen sentenced to 15 years to life in May homicide case

Thursday, Wood, was found guilty on counts of murder and felonious assault. The count of murder includes a 3‐year firearm specification.

Wood will be sentenced on Tuesday, January 23.