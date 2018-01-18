Dem. Connie Pillich picks running mate in Ohio Gov. race

By Published:

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — A Democratic candidate for Ohio governor has selected a local government official with Democratic roots and appeal among rural Republican voters as her running mate.

Former state lawmaker Connie Pillich announced Marion Mayor Scott Schertzer as her lieutenant governor pick on Thursday.

The 51-year-old Schertzer has been mayor of Marion since 2008 and is current president of the Ohio Municipal League. Before taking office, Schertzer spent 13 years as a public school teacher. He also worked for then-Ohio Treasurer Mary Ellen Withrow and then-Secretary of State Sherrod Brown.

Pillich said Schertzer’s voice is important to her ticket because he has made tough choices under pressure as local communities have been left behind.

Pillich faces four other Democratic contenders in the contest to succeed Republican Gov. John Kasich who is term-limited.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App for iPhone or Android. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter for all the latest news, weather and sports.

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s