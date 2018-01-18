Fairborn looking for input on roundabout project

Photo: Fairborn City Engineers

FAIRBORN, Ohio (WDTN) — Fairborn city leaders want the public’s input on an upcoming road project.

A roundabout will be added at the intersection of Col. Glenn Highway and Kauffman Avenue.

A public meeting is happening Thursday at 6 p.m. giving people the chance to give their thoughts on the project.

It will be held in the council chambers of the Government Center on W. Hebble Ave.

City Engineer Don O’Connor says the roundabout will help the city solve three problems with one project.

“A large improvement in safety,” O’Connor said. “We’ll have an improvement in the efficiency of the intersection, and we’ll also be able to get rid of a failing traffic signal infrastructure that’s a burden to the tax payers.”

“It’ll really make a big improvement for that particular intersection.”

The project is expected to cost about $1.2 million.

Construction will begin in April of 2019, with plans to complete the project in the fall.

