Fairborn looking for input on roundabout project

FAIRBORN, Ohio (WDTN) — Fairborn city leaders want the public’s input on an upcoming road project.

A roundabout will be added at the intersection of Col. Glenn Highway and Kauffman Avenue.

A public meeting is happening Thursday at 6 p.m. giving people the chance to give their thoughts on the project.

It will be held in the council chambers of the Government Center on W. Hebble Ave.

City Engineer Don O’Connor says the roundabout will help the city solve three problems with one project.

“A large improvement in safety,” O’Connor said. “We’ll have an improvement in the efficiency of the intersection, and we’ll also be able to get rid of a failing traffic signal infrastructure that’s a burden to the tax payers.”

“It’ll really make a big improvement for that particular intersection.”

The project is expected to cost about $1.2 million.

Construction will begin in April of 2019, with plans to complete the project in the fall.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App for iPhone or Android. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter for all the latest news, weather and sports.