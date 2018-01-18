Groups concerned for northwest Dayton’s future after hospital closure

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Leaders of several neighborhood organizations in northwest Dayton say they’re worried about the plans for Good Samaritan Hospital to shut down by the end of the year.

Officials with Premier Health have said it is no longer feasible to operate two hospitals five miles apart.

“For them to say that they’re taking it away, it completely just blows our mind,” said Gloria White of the Santa Clara Neighborhood Association.

White has lived in the area for decades and serves on the Fair River Oaks Council (FROC) Priority Board, which advocates for residents of 13 neighborhoods in northwest Dayton.

White and other neighborhood leaders we spoke with said they believe economic development has been slower in northwest Dayton than other parts of the city, particularly downtown.

“Not everybody can catch a bus and get downtown,” White said. “They’re trying to, it seems like, put everything downtown. Everybody cannot be a downtown person.”

“I had an office on North Main Street, and I remember them back in the late 80’s, early 90’s talking about North Main Street and the North Main Street corridor,” said Guy Jones, a Mount Vernon resident who belongs to several community organizations. “And they’re still talking about it.”

Newly-elected FROC Priority Board chair Nancy Milligan said she’s also concerned about how long the land will be vacant.

“We know that we’ve had plenty of vacant lots through FROC, through the city, and so it just seems like it’s going to be another eyesore,” she said. “But hopefully they will act quickly and that won’t happen.”

Milligan said she understands it’s unlikely Premier Health will change its mind. For now, she said, she and other neighborhood groups plan to be active in the process of determining what happens to the hospital site.

“We really need to canvas and see what people want to do, what people want to see there,” said Sarni Bensman, vice preisdent of the Mount Vernon Association.

The FROC Priority Board plans to discuss this issue at the group’s next meeting on February 14, Milligan said. That’s set for 6 p.m. at the Fairview United Methodist Church, she added.

