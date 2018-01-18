KPD needs help identifying jewelry suspect

KETTERING, Ohio (WDTN) -The Kettering Police Department needs your help to identify a jewelry suspect.

The surveillance video inside of Jaffe Jewelry shows the suspect walking into the store just before 10:30 a.m. December 28.

According to the police report, the suspect stole around $20,000 worth of jewelry.

You can watch the video created by the police department that was posted on its Facebook page here:

As you can see, the suspect is where his sunglasses the entire time he was inside the store.

If you have any information about this incident, you are encouraged to call the Kettering Police Department at (937) 296-2555.

