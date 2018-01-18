Officers respond to bus crash in Middletown

School bus crash in Middletown (WDTN Photo/Fred Taylor)

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WDTN) – Three different agencies are working together to respond to a bus crash on Dixie Highway Thursday.

Middletown Police, Ohio State Highway Patrol, and Warren County Officials responded to the bus crash where three vehicles were involved.

According to officials, only one person was taken to Atrium Hospital with minor injuries and all of the kids and bus driver are fine.

The call came in around 4:50 p.m. and officials went to the scene at Dixie Highway and Coles Road.

