Police looking for suspect with stolen vehicle

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Police are looking for a man with a stolen vehicle.

Police are looking for a stolen 2011 Chevy Malibu from 1117 North Main Street with the Ohio license plate FRT8549 on Wednesday morning.

The police department posted on their twitter page and is asking for help to find the suspect.

HELP ID: Suspect stole a 2011 Chevy Malibu from 1117 N. Main St. on the morning of Wednesday, January 17th. Vehicle has Ohio license plate FRT8540. If you know the whereabouts of the suspect or the car, please call Crime Stoppers at 222-STOP pic.twitter.com/fbgjtPDVdM — Dayton Police Dept. (@DaytonPolice) January 18, 2018

If you have any information about this incident please call Miami Valley Crime Stoppers at 222-STOP, or toll-free 1-800-637-5735. You may phone in tips to Crime Stoppers 24 hours a day, and callers can remain anonymous. In addition to the hotline, tips can also be submitted online at http://www.miamivalleycrimestoppers.com, or through the mobile app “p3 tips.”

