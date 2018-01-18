Raiders roll to 8th straight win 80-67 at Green Bay

By Published:

ASHWAUBENON, Wis. (AP) — Cole Gentry scored 23 points, Loudon Love had 12 points and 14 rebounds, and Wright State beat Green Bay 80-67 on Thursday night to remain undefeated in the Horizon League.

Wright State (15-5, 7-0) has won eight straight, its longest streak since winning 11 in a row during the 2007-08 season. Green Bay (8-14, 3-6) has lost six of its last seven.

Gentry was 9-of-11 shooting and made all five of his 3-point attempts. Everett Winchester added 14 points, Mark Hughes had 13 and Jaylon Hall chipped in 10 for the Raiders, who shot 50 percent from the floor and made 11 of 21 (52 percent) from long range.

Khalil Small scored 20 points and had five assists to lead Green Bay.

Wright State opened on a 23-9 run and never trailed. The Phoenix pulled to 38-32 early in the second half, but didn’t get closer.

