4 in custody after Dayton standoff

DAYTON (WDTN) – Dayton Police and SWAT members have surrounded a home along Elsmere Avenue in the city of Dayton.

The incident began around 11:00 am Thursday in the 1900 block of Elsmere Avenue.

Police tell 2 NEWS officers saw a car on the side of the road they suspected of being involved in burglaries in the area. When the officers tried to get the suspects to come out of a house, one of them jumped out a window.

An hour later, three more people came out of the house and all four were taken into custody.

Montgomery County dispatchers tell 2 NEWS officers were serving a warrant for a wanted person who refused to come out of the home.

