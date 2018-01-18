Veteran turns trauma into triumph, raises $2,000+ for Indiegogo product

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A local veteran turned entrepreneur is sharing his struggle with PTSD and how a dark time in his life helped pave the way for a brighter future.

Air Force Veteran Jason Evatt has spent more than 2 decades deploying to countries all across Europe, Asia and the Middle East. He’s experienced unimaginable trauma, death and destruction, but none of it has ever overpowered his resilient spirit. Now, he’s stitching out his own American dream to prove to others they can do it too.

Packing light for a camping trip isn’t easy. Sometimes there is too much equipment and not enough space so Jason Evatt invented the Multi-Functional Dry Bag.

“It’s extremely,” Evatt said. “Versatile.”

An invention, that not only solved a problem, but turned an Air Force veteran’s trauma into triumph.

“I was in a dark place for a while,” Evatt said. “And what I found was having something to focus positive energy on was good. It was therapeutic.”

Doctors first diagnosed Evatt with PTSD in 2014.

Seth Gordon with Wright State University’s Veteran and Military Center says PTSD can make re-entering society seem nearly impossible.

“The difficulty of coming back,” Gordon said. “Post traumatic stress and the morality of war lead people to question who they are.”

Evatt has been deployed numerous times overseas, visiting dozens of countries, even meeting Neil Armstrong at one point. But, it was all overshadowed by the painful realities of combat.

“It left me with idle hands,” Evatt said. “At the end of the day so I would get off work and go home and I would have to unload on my therapist and try and get beyond it and that’s where it got difficult.”

So Evatt tried something he’d never done before sewing.

“I went out and bought a sewing machine and started making stuff and I was terrible, but through practice I got better at the end of the day that was therapeutic for me.”

He channeled his newly developed talent into a business–Airborne Outfitters–and a product–the Multi-Functional Dry Bag.

“It’s going to cut down,” Evatt said. “On your space weight and cost.”

It keeps your clothes dry, you mattress inflated, and your water purified. He wants to show other veterans and aspiring entrepreneurs anything possible not matter your past.

“We’re not experts on coming back from war,” Evatt said. “We’re experts on going to war so ask for help when you need it.”

