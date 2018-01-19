California parents accused of torture, abuse of 13 children

RIVERSIDE, Calif. (AP) — The parents of 13 children and young adults have pleaded not guilty in a California court to numerous charges that they tortured and abused the siblings for years.

David and Louise Turpin were each ordered held on $12 million bail after entering their pleas Thursday and were scheduled to return to court on Feb. 23.

Earlier, the district attorney detailed allegations that the couple beat their children, chained them up as punishment and fed them very little.

District Attorney Mike Hestrin said the victims were severely malnourished, have cognitive impairment and lack basic knowledge of life.

The father of David Turpin says he doesn’t believe reports that his son and his son’s wife chained their children for long periods and let them shower only once a year.

James Turpin of Princeton, West Virginia, told The Associated Press he’s going to talk to his son’s children to “find out the real story” as soon as he can get a call through to them.

Prosecutors say THE 13 malnourished children found in captivity in California were chained as punishment and a 17-year-old plotted her escape for two years.

Riverside County District Attorney Mike Hestrin said Thursday that another sibling escaped with the 17-year-old over the weekend but turned back out of fear.

Hestrin says all 13 victims were severely malnourished and as a result some have cognitive impairment and a lack of basic knowledge of life. He says a 29-year-old female victim weight 82 pounds.

Hestrin says none of the victims were allowed to shower more than once a year.

The Turpin’s could face up to life in prison.

The grandparents of the 13 starved and tortured children say their son’s family looked happy and healthy when they last visited California six years ago.

Betty and James Turpin of Princeton, West Virginia say they were in shock when they learned of the arrest of their son David Turpin and his wife, Louise Turpin this week.

They told the Southern California News Group that their grandchildren all called each other “sweetie” when they visited their home in Murrieta, California six years ago, and none of them appeared malnourished.

Betty Turpin says her son told her he had so many kids because God wanted him to. She says her son shared her Pentecostal Christian faith but he wasn’t affiliated with a church in California.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App for iPhone or Android. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter for all the latest news, weather and sports.