Car destroyed after slamming into pole in Dayton

A car slammed into a pole on S. Smithville Road in Dayton (Photo: Bear Everett)

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Police say a driver is fortunate to escape unharmed after an early morning crash in Dayton.

Officers responded to reports of an accident around 3 a.m. Friday in the 900 block of S. Smithville Road, near Huffman Avenue.

When officers arrived, they found a car with heavy damage. Police say the car slammed into a pole.

The driver was able to get out of the car and walk to a nearby gas station for help.

Police say the driver wasn’t hurt. The car was destroyed in the crash.

Authorities detained the driver for questioning. Police wouldn’t say if the driver was being arrested.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

