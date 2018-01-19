Century after pandemic, science takes its best shot at flu

By Published:

WASHINGTON (AP) — A century after history’s worst flu pandemic, scientists are hunting for a super-shot for the next super-flu.

Stronger vaccines could guard against the next pandemic and ordinary winter influenza at the same time.

That’s a tall order.

Flu viruses constantly mutate just enough to beat our best defenses. That’s why we need a flu vaccine every fall. But if a never-before-seen flu strain were to cause another pandemic, those annual shots wouldn’t help.

The new focus is a universal flu vaccine that could protect against most strains of the virus.

Labs around the country have research underway. If it pans out, it might eventually replace the annual fall shot in favor of one every few years — or maybe even a one-time childhood dose.

Related Posts

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s