Fairborn businesses optimistic about possible government shutdown

FAIRBORN, Ohio (WDTN) – The possibility of a government shutdown is becoming more likely as we get closer to Saturday.

A shutdown could have a major impact on and around Wright Patterson Air Force Base.

“We are tough. We are strong and we are rebuilding,” said Jane Helton, the owner of My Mother’s Memories.

Helton and several local businesses expressed to 2 NEWS that they were only slightly concerned about the possibility of a shutdown.

Back in 2013, it wasn’t all that easy for the area as food pantry’s had to open for nearby base residents.

Helton grew up in Fairborn and has always held high respect for the people that serve our country.

“It’s a proud feeling. I was born and raised here. I wanted to open this store to help build up the town. The base has always been a huge part of that,” said Helton.

She knows a shutdown could put people out of work and stall things around town.

Still, Helton is trying to stay positive.

“We got so many new things happening right now that hasn’t happened in several years.”

Helton has seen it before and says it’s not great but it always seems to work itself out.

“It’s sad for everyone. It’s sad for the entire economy. Our hometown or anybody else. Everybody, I’m sure is touched by that,” said Helton.

Locals told 2 NEWS off camera there is always uncertainty when a shutdown appears to be on the horizon.

