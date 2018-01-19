Family, friends of WPAFB workers concerned about possible shutdown

WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, Ohio (WDTN) – With the possibility of a government shutdown still looming, people employed at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base are waiting to see if they’ll be reporting to work on Monday.

“It would be bad,” said Nancy Kinney, whose brother has worked at the base for the past 20 years. “It would be really bad ’cause a lot of people are going to be out of work.”

Kinney said she remembers when her brother was out of work during the last government shutdown in 2013.

“They’ve got a house and everything, and trying to keep the bills paid was really tough,” she said.

Lifelong Fairborn resident David Anderson has friends and family who have worked on the base. He said he believes the base means “everything” to the community.

He said he is nervous local businesses will take a hit if employees at the base aren’t going to work or getting a paycheck.

“All the places to eat, all the stores in Fairborn – I don’t see anybody that it wouldn’t affect in Fairborn,” Anderson said.

Nancy Kinney said she wants to see members of Congress come together.

“They need to just sit down, talk it out, quit bickering back and forth so much,” she said.

Employees would receive back pay after the government reopens but would still be without a paycheck during a shutdown, according to WPAFB workers who have spoken with 2 NEWS.