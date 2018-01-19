“Game of Thrones” ice hotel opens in Finland

By Published:
A large decoration is seen inside a Game of Thrones-themed ice hotel in Kittila Finnish Lapland on Sunday Jan. 14, 2018. A Game of Thrones-themed ice hotel complete with a bar and a chapel for weddings has opened in northern Finland in a joint effort by a local hotel chain and the U.S. producers of the hit TV series. Lapland Hotels said Friday they chose Game of Thrones to be the theme for this season's Snow Village, an annual ice-and-snow construction project covering 20,000 square meters (24,000 sq. yards) in Kittila, 150 kilometers (93 miles) above the Arctic Circle.(Aku H'yrynen/Lehtikuva via AP)

HELSINKI (AP) — A “Game of Thrones”-themed ice hotel complete with a bar and a chapel for weddings has opened in northern Finland in a joint effort by a local hotel chain and the U.S. producers of the hit TV series.

Lapland Hotels said Friday they chose “Game of Thrones” to be the theme for this season’s Snow Village, an annual ice-and-snow construction project covering 24,000 sq. yards in Kittila, 93 miles above the Arctic Circle.

Snow Village operations manager Janne Pasma told Finnish national broadcaster YLE that he was a huge fan of the series and it was “a dream come true” that HBO Nordic agreed to go along with his team’s initiative.

HBO Nordic spokeswoman Nina Palmroos said “Game of Thrones” fans from all over the world have been “completely overwhelmed” by the hotel.

“We found it a wonderful idea. Some of the world’s best ice sculptors have done very detailed and thorough work,” Palmroos said, calling the hotel’s dragon particularly impressive. “Fans are very loyal to the series and this gives them a chance to experience something unique.”

The hotel, which stays open until early April, suggests that guests stay only one night due to below-zero temperatures.

 

A person walks inside a Game of Thrones-themed ice hotel in Kittila Finnish Lapland on Sunday Jan. 14, 2018. A Game of Thrones-themed ice hotel complete with a bar and a chapel for weddings has opened in northern Finland in a joint effort by a local hotel chain and the U.S. producers of the hit TV series. Lapland Hotels said Friday they chose Game of Thrones to be the theme for this season’s Snow Village, an annual ice-and-snow construction project covering 20,000 square meters (24,000 sq. yards) in Kittila, 150 kilometers (93 miles) above the Arctic Circle.(Aku H’yrynen/Lehtikuva via AP)

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s