Jordyn Wieber at Nassar sentencing: ‘I was not protected’

LANSING, Mich. (AP/WOOD) — Another Olympic gold medalist has come forward to say that she too was sexually assaulted by a former sports doctor who also worked at USA Gymnastics.

Jordyn Wieber gave a victim impact statement in a Lansing courtroom Friday — the fourth day of sentencing for Larry Nassar. She grew up in the Lansing area and says she started seeing Nassar at age 8.

She criticized USA Gymnastics and the U.S. Olympic Committee, saying “I was not protected and neither were my teammates.”

About 70 victims or representatives for victims addressed Nassar the first three days of the hearing. Before their statements began Thursday, Nassar gave a six-page letter to Ingham County Circuit Court Judge Rosemarie Aquilina in which he said he didn’t know if he could listen to anymore. She was visibly perturbed as she made it clear that his discomfort was nothing compared to what his victims endured.

The women — some of whom say they were as young as 11 or 12 when the abuse started — have described the pain of the assaults and sense of betrayal they felt, as well as the ways their lives are still affected by anger, anxiety, depression and suicidal thoughts. But many also said that having the chance to face Nassar in court and tell their stories was empowering.

“Your days of manipulation are over. We have a voice now. We have the power now,” Olympic bronze medalist Jamie Dantzscher said in court Thursday.

Olympic gold medalist McKayla Maroney also provided a statement Thursday. Fellow Olympians Aly Raisman, Gabby Douglas and Simone Biles say they were also victims of Nassar; Raisman is also expected to address the court Friday.

Many of the victims blame MSU, USA Gymnastics and the U.S. Olympics Committee for enabling Nassar to practice medicine and keep assaulting girls for some two decades. They say the culture at MSU discouraged victims from reporting the abuse, and that complaints were ignored or not investigated properly.

Friday, MSU sent a letter to Michigan Attorney General Bill Schuette, asking him to review the events surrounding the Nassar case and “provide the answers people need.”

With a total of 120 victim impact statements lined up, Aquilina may not actually hand down a sentence until next week. The 54-year-old Nassar faces a minimum sentence of 25 to 40 years in prison.

He has already been sentenced to 60 years in prison on federal child pornography charges.