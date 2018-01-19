Kim Kardashian and Kanye West name new daughter Chicago

File-This May 4, 2015, file photo shows Kim Kardashian, left, and Kanye West arriving at The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala in New York. Kardashian says she is pregnant with her second child with West. She revealed the news in a clip that appeared after the Sunday, May 31, 2015, episode of the E! reality show "Keeping Up With the Kardashians." (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP, File)
LOS ANGELES (WCMH) — The newest member of the Kardashian-West family has a name: Chicago.

Kim Kardashian West announced Tuesday on her app under the headline “We’re so in Love” that daughter Chicago West was born early Monday and weighed in at 7 pounds, 6 ounces.

Kanye West was raised in the city of Chicago.

The couple is “incredibly grateful to our surrogate who made our dreams come true,” Kardashian West says. She also thanked their surrogate’s doctors and nurses, adding that their two other children North and Saint are “especially thrilled to welcome their baby sister.”

