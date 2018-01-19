Miami Valley company to build new facility, consolidate operations

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A Miami Valley manufacturer has announced it will consolidate operations in a new facility.

Staco Energy Products Company makers of Power Quality and Voltage Control technologies, said Friday it will consolidate their headquarters and manufacturing facility into a new facility that will be built in Miamisburg.

“The move is necessitated by the significant growth our company has realized in the last few years,” said Jeff Hoffman, President of Staco Energy Products. “Our new office and manufacturing space will offer an improved product flow that will support our continued growth and expansion, and provide more efficient space utilization.”

The company is anticipating breaking ground in March and putting up their current manufacturing facility in Dayton for sale in September.

Staco Energy Products Co. manufactures voltage control, VAR compensation, uninterruptible power supplies and engineered power quality solutions.

Staco Energy employs 67 people and tells 2 NEWS at least five new positions will be created with the consolidation.

