Montreal police attempt to ticket car made of snow

MONTREAL, Quebec (WIVB) — A man in Canada decided to have a bit of fun with police after a recent snowfall.

Simon Laprise is a designer. He took some snow and built a snow car.

Montreal police approached the car, ready to ticket it, but then figured out there wasn’t a car under the snow.

Instead, they left a paper, not a ticket, that reads “You made our night,” in French.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App for iPhone or Android. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter for all the latest news, weather and sports.