Ohio flu hospitalizations are on the rise

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Flu hospitalizations are on the rise in the state of Ohio.

A four-year-old boy in Montgomery County died from the flu at Dayton Children’s Hospital January 6, which was the first pediatric flu death of 2018.

The Ohio Department of Health says there have been three pediatric deaths in relation to the flu.

Doctors and experts have given advice on how to prevent from getting sick and what to do if you have flu like symptoms as the number of hospitalizations increase.

The Ohio Public Health Region released these numbers of flu hospitalizations on the state’s Department of Health website.

Here are the number of flu hospitalizations in from the first week in 2018, from December 31 to January 6.

Now compare the numbers from above to these number in the second week of 2018, from January 7 to 13.

As you compare the statewide flu hospitalizations, the number jumped up to 55 hospitalizations in one week.

