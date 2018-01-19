Police need help identifying theft suspect

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Dayton Police need your help identifying this woman after reports of a theft at a store.

Police responded to the 45 block of South Main Street Tuesday at the Suney’s Beauty Oulet on reports of the incident.

If you recognize this woman you are encouraged to call police at 333-2677.

HELP ID: Woman suspected of stealing items from Suney Beauty Outlet on Main St. downtown. Incident happened Jan. 16. Suspect is 20ish, 5’6",130-150lbs & some of her hair is dyed red. Anyone with info is asked to call Dayton Police at 333-COPS or Crime Stoppers at 222-STOP pic.twitter.com/i0K4xQz1he — Dayton Police Dept. (@DaytonPolice) January 19, 2018

If you have any information about this incident call Miami Valley Crime Stoppers at 222-STOP, or toll-free 1-800-637-5735. You may phone in tips to Crime Stoppers 24 hours a day, and callers can remain anonymous. In addition to the hotline, tips can also be submitted online at http://www.miamivalleycrimestoppers.com, or through the mobile app “p3 tips.”

