Police say suspect tied to 9 killings

By Published: Updated:
A list of nine homicide victims all linked to a convicted felon is displayed by the Phoenix Police Department at a news conference on Thursday, Jan. 18, 2018 in Phoenix, Ariz. Phoenix-area police have evidence linking 35-year-old Cleophus Cooksey Jr., already charged with killing his mother and stepfather, to seven additional homicides that occurred in a three-week span late last year. (AP Photo/Terry Tang)

PHOENIX (AP) – Police in Phoenix and two suburbs say they have evidence linking a 35-year-old man already charged with two killings to seven additional homicides that occurred in a three-week span late last year.

Police officials for Phoenix, Glendale and Avondale said Thursday that Cleophus Cooksey knew some of the victims but investigators are still trying to determine motives for at least some of the killings.

Cooksey was arrested Dec. 17 for the shooting deaths of his mother and another man and he’s jailed on two counts of first-degree murder and one of being a felon in possession of a weapon.

Officials say investigators were able to use evidence from shelling casings to connect at least some of the killings.

Phoenix Mayor Greg Stanton says new technology allows police to get results of those checks within hours instead of weeks.

Related Posts

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s