Red Cross helping family after Dayton apartment fire

Crews battle an apartment fire on Summit Square Drive in Dayton (Photo: Bear Everett)

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The Red Cross is helping a family displaced after a fire in Dayton.

Firefighters went to the 800 block of Summit Square Drive, near Hoover Avenue, on reports of an apartment fire just after 11 p.m. Thursday.

Authorities say crews found flames coming from an apartment on the first floor of a two-story apartment building when they arrived on the scene.

Crews were able to knock down the fire.

No one was hurt.

Authorities say a family with three children was not able to return to their apartment due to damage caused by the fire.

The Red Cross is assisting the family.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

